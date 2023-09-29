Tensions ran high outside the Ghana High Commission in London on Friday, September 29, as Ghanaians from across the United Kingdom gathered to voice their concerns about the state of governance and the economic downturn.

A little over 100 passionate individuals with placards with various inscriptions converged on the diplomatic premises to make their voices heard.

These demonstrators were resolute in their belief that the Akufo-Addo-led government had fallen short in addressing the pressing issues facing the nation.

The protesters chanted slogans calling for change and demanding accountability from their leaders.

However, amidst the peaceful demonstration, another group of Ghanaians emerged, seemingly in support of the government. Their presence created a tense standoff between those advocating for change and those defending the status quo.

The pro-government group accused the demonstrators of mischief, suggesting that they were attempting to tarnish the government’s image.