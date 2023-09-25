Google on Monday unveiled a doodle to pay tribute to South African jazz pianist, composer and journalist Todd Matshikiza.

Matshikiza, who died in 1968 aged 47, is regarded as one of the most important pioneers of South Africa’s arts and culture.

The doodle, which appears on the Google home page, was illustrated by South African-based artist Keith Vlahakis.

“On this day in 1956, his commissioned cantata Uxolo (peace) was played by the orchestra at the 70th Johannesburg Festival,” Google said about the decision to honour Matshikiza on 25 September.

Matshikiza’s is best known for the song Quickly in Love, which features in the 2013 film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and for his composition of the music featured in stage musicals King Kong and Mkhumbane.

Google uses its doodles, which are variations of its logos, to mark anniversaries or celebrate individual lives.