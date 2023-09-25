The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a challenge to Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the #FixTheCountry movement to provide concrete evidence supporting his recent claims that the government attempted to entice him with financial offers and appointments in exchange for halting his activism.

Barker-Vormawor alleged that he and fellow activists had turned down government overtures during a meeting with the National Security Minister. However, the Ministry of National Security has vehemently refuted these accusations.

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, expressed his scepticism about Barker-Vormawor’s claims, referring to him as a “chronic liar.”

Mustapha challenged him to produce any evidence, including recordings, to substantiate his allegations. He emphasized that without such proof, Barker-Vormawor’s credibility should be seriously questioned.

“I think he is a chronic liar and he should produce evidence that he says he has a recording. I have also done a little bit of a crosscheck with the National Security people and they also demand and have challenged Vormawor to produce any evidence, even if it is a second of recording that he has, he should bring it and prove a point,” he stated.

Furthermore, Mustapha accused the #FixTheCountry movement convener of using activism as a façade to further his political aspirations. He warned against allowing individuals to manipulate public sentiment for personal gain, potentially undermining the integrity of the nation’s democracy.

“We should not allow people to perfect their political interest behind the smoke screen. We do that at the risk of a buoyant democracy being turned into a sham. Exactly what he is doing. From his antics of calling for a coup when he was living in the comfort of a civilised society in London coming down here and all his antics shows someone with a certain perversion clearly woven in such uncanny politics,” he stated.”