In a celebration of exceptional achievements by women in the mining and energy sectors, the 3rd edition of the Women in Mining and Energy Awards (WIMEA) came off with outstanding women honoured for their excellence in a male-dominated industry.

Women from Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), AngloGold Ashanti, Volta River Authority (VRA), National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Petrosal Ghana Limited and the Ghana National Gas were honoured for their outstanding contributions in the mining and energy sector.

The event, held under the theme, ‘Empowering Women in Mining and Energy: Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges’ at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Friday, September 8, 2023, brought together industry leaders, professionals, and advocates to recognize the significant impact of these women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Event Co-ordinator for WiMEA, Matilda Koshie Teinor, in a welcome address, said the purpose of the annual celebration is to promote gender diversity, equality, and empowerment within the mining and energy industries.

“In mining and energy, where the path to gender equality has often been an uphill battle, the contributions of women have been vital yet frequently overlooked. This event stands as a symbol of our collective resolve to change that narrative. It’s an affirmation that when we empower women, we foster diversity, innovation, and sustainability in these crucial sectors,” she said.

She explained that organising an event of such magnitude came with its own set of challenges, but its success is a testament to the unwavering commitment to the cause and stated that the 2023 edition is further proof of the remarkable progress made in breaking gender barriers and fostering an inclusive environment.

“The challenges we’ve faced in organising this event pale in comparison to the challenges many women in mining and energy have confronted throughout their careers. The honorees we celebrate today have navigated these challenges with grace and determination, setting examples for us all,” she added.

Keynote address

Awarding Board Member and Guest Speaker for the event, Jonathan Amoako-Baah said the event was proof of the collective commitment to fostering gender equality, inclusivity, and sustainability in two of the country’s most pivotal sectors’

“In the mining and energy industries, where challenges and complexities abound, the contributions of women are immeasurable. They bring their unique perspectives, talents, and expertise to the forefront of innovation, responsible resource management, and sustainable practices. Yet, they have often faced barriers that impede their advancement. Today, we stand united in acknowledging their accomplishments and their capacity to lead,” he said.

He further remarked that the honorees have “exemplified the spirit of the theme by shattering glass ceilings, defining stereotypes, and paved the way for others to follow.”

GRIDCo, AngloGold win top honours

One of the night’s highlights was the recognition of women from GRIDCo. The company bagged six of the coveted awards including the: Best Company in Mentorship Programmes and Initiatives, Rising Star Award, Mentor of the Year Award, Digital Transformation Pioneer Award, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award, and WIMEA Man of the Year.

Doreen Ampadu, a seasoned engineer who received the ‘Rising Star Award’ for her exceptional technical expertise and leadership in implementing innovative solutions to enhance the country’s energy infrastructure was full of excitement and gratitude. “I am very honoured for this recognition and I must commend GRIDCo for the opportunity and its commitment to gender equality. The advancement of women in the industry is commendable,” she said.

AngloGold Ashanti also celebrated success at the awards ceremony as it bagged five honors including Excellence in Diversity Programmes and Performance Award, Employer of the Year Championing Diversity and Inclusion, CSR Excellence Award (Mining), CSR Excellence Award (Mining), Outstanding Technical Expert Award and Community Engagement and Social Impact Award.

The Volta River Authority also bagged four awards including the Excellence in Diversity Programmes And Performance Award, Best Women Network Group and Industry Trailblazer Award. Other winners at the event included the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana National Gas, and Petrosol Ghana Limited.

Full list of WIMEA 2023 category winners

Company Categories

Excellence in Diversity Programmes And Performance Award (Energy), Volta River Authority; Excellence in Diversity Programmes and Performance Award (Mining), Anglogold Ashanti; Employer of the Year Championing Diversity and Inclusion (Energy), Petrosol; Employer of the Year Championing Diversity and Inclusion (Mining), Anglogold Ashanti; and Best Company in Women Empowerment Initiatives, Volta River Authority.

The rest include Best Company in Promoting Stem Education, Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF); Best Company in Mentorship Programmes and Initiatives, Ghana Grid Company; CSR Excellence Award (Mining), Anglogold Ashanti; CSR Excellence Award (Energy), National Petroleum Authority; Best Women Network Group, VRA Ladies Association; and Best Company in Board Diversity and Corporate Governance, Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

Individual categories

Industry Trailblazer Award, Sophia Tijani (Volta River Authority); Leadership Excellence Award, Linda Asante (Deputy CEO, NPA); Sustainability Champion Award, Mansa Kamassah (Ghana National Gas Company); Outstanding Technical Expert Award, Ing. Linda Acheampong (AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines; Community Engagement and Social Impact Award (Energy), Petrolina Essien (Ghana National Gas Company); and Mining, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei (AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine).

The rest include Rising Star Award 2023, Ing. Doreen Ampadu (Ghana Grid Company); Mentor of the Year Award, Naa Borteley Amartey (Ghana Grid Company); Digital Transformation Pioneer Award, Ing. Elikem Obou (Ghana Grid Company); Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year, Emily Otoo Asare, (Ghana Grid Company); Exemplary Leadership Award, Lawrencia Himans (Petrosol); and WIMEA Man of the Year, Ing. Bernard Gyan (Ghana Grid Company).