The Greater Accra Campaign coordinator for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Sylvester Tetteh, has expressed his disappointment regarding Mr Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.

Mr Kyerematen, who secured the third position in the Special Delegates’ Conference, was expected to be one of the five candidates participating in the upcoming November 4 presidential primaries.

However, he withdrew from the polls on Tuesday, September 5, citing alleged intimidation of his supporters and manipulation of the election in favour of one candidate.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, September 6, Sylvester Tetteh who is also the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom said though he respects Mr Kyerematen’s decision, he is disappointed in his pronouncement to opt out halfway through the race.

“There’s nothing like Alan camp any more, now it’s NPP camp. Though regrettably, it was a painful decision, disappointed as we are, there’s nothing more we can say, he decided to bring the curtains down on his ambition, there’s nothing we can do. At the end of the day, he makes the final decision on whether to continue or not.

“I’m disappointed in his decision, however, I respect his opinion. I know a number of people who are equally disappointed, people have been wailing all over the country,” the MP for Bortianor -Ngleshie Amanfrom asserted.

He emphasised the commitment of members of the Alan camp to the party, adding that any of the four aspirants who will be selected in the November 4 election, will perform better than the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

“Our commitment is to the NPP party and for that matter, I will urge every supporter, and sympathizer of Alan’s campaign not to be disturbed. They should be guided by the single principles of NPP in winning the 2024 polls. I have always maintained that, whoever wins the November election, will be a better president than NDC’s John Dramani Mahama. The goodness is that he remains a member of NPP, and we will continue to see him as such.

Asked if he would choose one of the other aspirants, he stated, “I will make a decision soon, four men remain. I will choose one out of it in the interest of the party soon and I believe my colleagues will also make same”.