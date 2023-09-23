Civil society group Justice for Ghana has urged the Electoral Commission to decentralize the limited voters’ registration exercise at its district offices by establishing more nationwide registration centres.

This decision comes in response to criticism from stakeholders raising concerns about the EC’s insistence on exclusively conducting limited voter registration at district offices.

Speaking to Citi News during the group’s sit-down protest at the Electoral Commission’s headquarters in Accra, Convenor of Selorm Dzramado Dramani, highlighted that the EC’s current stance is likely to hinder and disenfranchise qualified voters.

“The objective of this sit-in is that the EC should open more centres for Ghanaians who are qualified to get their names unto the electoral role because the constitution of Ghana has clearly outlined the functions of the EC…as we speak now the limited registration exercise that is taking place by the EC is nothing but suppression and restriction of the registration of voters.

“There is a fundamental distinction between a register and registration.”

“The constitution doesn’t say that you should expand the register, the constitution says that expand the registration of voters. So undertake programmes to do it. So that is why we are here because we realised that a significant number of Ghanaians will be disenfranchised by this exercise particularly because of the economic situation we are in especially those in the rural areas,” he stated.