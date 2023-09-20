The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has blamed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo, for a viral video that captured the two officials in a heated argument over the poor state of roads in the district.

In an interview with Citi News, Armah Buah said that the incident occurred after he was approached by opinion leaders of Ewiebo, a town where Bonzo’s father hails from, to help reshape the deplorable Ewiebo-Edwakpole road in preparation for the upcoming Kundum Festival.

Armah Buah said that he lobbied the contractor to come to the site to reshape the road, but Bonzo asked that the work be stopped. This led to an altercation between the two officials, which was captured on video that subsequently went viral.

The Edwakpole-Awiebo-Basake-Ainyinase deplorable road is part of a 43.3-kilometre road construction project that was awarded to Memphis Construction in 2020. However, the project has been delayed to the dismay of residents.