The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to provide them with a financial bailout as they await the court hearing of the chief executive officer of the defunct gold trading company, Nana Appiah Mensah, on September 19, 2023.

The group has already revealed its intention to hold a vigil on Tuesday, September 12 to commemorate those who tragically lost their lives due to the ordeal of having their funds locked away.

Speaking to Citi News, the convenor of the CACM, Fred Forson, appealed to the president to intervene in retrieving their locked-up funds while the criminal court proceedings continue.

“We shall be making a reminder to the president of the republic to give us a financial bailout while the criminal case proceeds from September 19. Our contention is that Parliament has given an indication and the Attorney General has also made commitments with the filing of the new 39 charges.

“These actions are bringing back life to the customers and we believe that it is time the president also speaks. If the president speaks, customers will have that sigh of relief because he has the last say on whether customers will be paid or not,” Forson said.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold is a group of people who invested their money in Menzgold, a gold dealership company that promised high returns. However, Menzgold collapsed in 2018, leaving many customers with their money locked up.

The group has been protesting for the past few years, demanding that the government intervene and help them retrieve their funds.

The court hearing on September 19 is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Nana Appiah Mensah. He is facing 39 charges, including defrauding customers, money laundering, and operating an illegal investment scheme.