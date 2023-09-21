Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has said that the country will spend 120bn dirhams ($11.6bn; £9.4bn) to rebuild the regions destroyed by the 8 September earthquake.

The funds will also be used to support the more than 4.2 million people in the provinces most impacted by the earthquake.

The palace said on Wednesday said that the funds would be used to “rehouse affected people, reconstruct homes and restore infrastructure” over a five-year period.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest to hit Morocco in more than 60 years, killed more than 2,900 people and injured over 5,000 others.

The earthquake also destroyed infrastructure and more than 50,000 homes in the High Atlas Mountains.

So far, Morocco has received $700m in donations to help with its earthquake recovery plan.

The country plans to make up the deficit using funds allocated by the Moroccan government, international aid and continued donations to the earthquake recovery fund.