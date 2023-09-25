The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the resignation of its former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen from the party is unfortunate.

Mr. Kyerematen in a special address on Monday, September 25 announced his decision to leave the NPP and contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate under a new movement called the Movement of Change.

Kyerematen’s resignation has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, as he has been a steadfast member of the NPP for many years.

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate,” Mr. Kyerematen said in his address at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

He also emphasized his commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the country, including economic development, job creation, and social welfare.

He stated that his decision to run as an independent candidate was driven by his belief that this approach would enable him to better serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.

The General Secretary of the NPP in a statement described Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation as unfortunate and disclosed that the leadership will address the party on Tuesday.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of the unfortunate decision of Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a long-standing member of the Party to forfeit his membership and contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.”

“The Party leadership is by this medium, urging the rank and file of our great Party to remain calm and await an official address by the Party to Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation at 14:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Party headquarters.”

Below is the NPP’s statement.