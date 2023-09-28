Ghanaian singer Kelvyn Boy has criticised Deputy Minister for Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, for his seeming silence since he assumed office.

In a tweet, the singer questioned why Mr Okraku-Mantey had gone off the radar since becoming a Deputy Minister, given that he was previously outspoken on matters relating to the creative arts industry.

A fan tried to defend the Minister by arguing that he was a Deputy Minister and could not do anything without the approval of his superiors. However, Kelvyn Boy dismissed this argument, saying that Deputy Ministers did real work.

Mr Okraku-Mantey has served as Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal’s deputy since 2021. Prior to this, he was the President of the Creative Arts Council from 2017 to 2021.

He has worked as a disk jockey (DJ), radio and TV executive, and record producer, and he is also the founder and CEO of Slip Mark Entertainment.

In the past, Mr Okraku-Mantey had clashed with several creative arts personalities on matters relating to the industry.