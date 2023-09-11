PETROSOL Ghana Limited, a privately-owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC), has presented a cheque of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS20,000) to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to support it organise this year’s National Quality Awards.

Making the presentation to the GSA, on behalf of the company, Mr. Joseph Yaribil, the Head of Compliance and Supply Chain/Ag. Head of Marketing, explained that PETROSOL finds the National Quality Awards being organised by GSA and in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) a worthy and welcome step aimed at encouraging companies to enhance the quality of their products for the benefit of the consumers, hence the support.

Mr. Yaribil indicated that PETROSOL has an unwavering commitment to quality. To this end, he said beyond the financial support, PETROSOL has invested in delivering high-quality fuel and lubricants, meeting both national and international standards, especially the specifications of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), because it believes that the Ghanaian consumer deserves the best.

On his part, Mr. Emmanual K. Asare, the Head of Systems Certification at the GSA and also the Manager of the National Quality Awards, who received the cheque, expressed appreciation to PETROSOL for the support and encouraged the leadership of the company to continue with its commitment to quality and standards since that will guarantee the sustainability of the business.

PETROSOL Ghana Ltd operates a network of several fuel stations across the country and supplies fuel and lubricants directly to bulk corporate consumers of petroleum products. It is ranked among the top 10 OMCs by the National Petroleum Authority. It also has triple certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for quality, health and safety; and environmental management systems.