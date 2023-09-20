The Russian Embassy in Ghana has denied any involvement with the leadership of the alleged pro-Russia Wagner mercenary group who were arrested by the police in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The Western Regional Police Command recently began prosecuting three youth arrested in Diabene, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, who are suspected of having ties to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

The arrest follows a public durbar organized by the youth, who were seen wearing and showing the flags of Wagner and Russia.

The suspects have been identified as Evans, 25, Michael Asiedu, 23, and Ernest Asiedu, 26.

With the help of an alleged sponsor from Australia, the three boys mobilized about 20 youth to launch a military group on the Diabene community park. However, the police arrested them following a tip-off.

In a statement on its page on X, formerly Twitter, the Russian Embassy rejected claims of being involved in the spreading of Russian flags, shirts, and placards among the protestors. It further stated that it has no contact with the possible sponsors of the group.

“It must be emphasized that the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana, as well as the other government agencies, have no connections to the abovementioned unauthorized gathering,” the embassy said. “Moreover, upon receipt in August of information about a public action being plotted, the Embassy immediately appealed to Ghana Police and warned about the possible organization of the rally with the use of the national symbols of the Russian Federation.

“It should be noted that the Embassy was not involved neither in spreading of Russian flags, shirts, placards, etc. among the protestors nor in establishing any contacts with the possible sponsors of this unrest, including those ones from abroad.”

The Russian Embassy expressed confidence that the security agencies will take the necessary measures to identify the perpetrators, adding that the law will eventually take its course.

“The Embassy is confident that the Ghanaian law enforcement bodies will take the necessary measures to identify all those involved in this incident, and the court will take appropriate decisions to bring them to justice,” the embassy said.