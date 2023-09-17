Passengers travelling along the Bamboi-Wa highway are stranded after the Bole-Sawla section of the road was washed off by heavy rains on Sunday.

The road is the only link between the south of the country and the Upper West region.

A bridge linking Bole and Doli communities was completely washed off, making it impossible for vehicles and people to cross.

The Savannah regional director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said the incident has been reported to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for action.