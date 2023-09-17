Title contenders, Arsenal will be playing Everton at the Goodison Park in our second radio commentary game kind courtesy of our partners, talkSport Live.

Line ups:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes a return to Everton but is only fit enough for the bench against Arsenal.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Ramsdale find themselves on the bench as Mikel Arteta shapes up his side to take on the toffees.

David Raya starts for the first time as Arsenal goalkeeper and Eddie Nketiah is trusted with a place in the first eleven.

Gabi will become the 64th Arsenal player to hit a ton in the division, and the first since Bukayo Saka in August 2022. In fact, since that first appearance at Craven Cottage three years ago, only Bukayo has played in more Premier League games than the centre-back.

What the coaches said:

Mikel Arteta on Aaron Ramsdale benched: “There will be rotations. I mentioned that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position”.

“We have got that now. And to maximise that they’ve to play games”, says Arteta.

Sean Dyche on the other hand believes his side can cause an upset at the Goodison.

The game:

And we are underway.

Moments after having a goal chalked off, the Brazilian is taken off injured.

The first half ends with Arsenal on top but nothing to really show for it in terms of goals.

Second half

The Gunners start the game brightly and have moved into dangerous spaces to hurt the Toffees but have not been able to put the ball at the back of the net.

GOOAAALLLL!!!!

Leandro Trossard breaks the deadlock Arteta’s side. He picks a pass from Bukayo Saka inside the 18-yeard box and smashes home the ball to give Arsenal the lead.

Mikel Arteta’s side holds on to the win and secures maximum points against Sean Dyche’s men at the Goodison Park. That is Arsenal’s first win at Merseyside since Arsene Wenger left the club.