Former clubs of the now confirmed dead football icon, Christian have taken to social media (Twitter) to express their condolences.

The Ghanaian football star was confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023 by his agent, Nana Sechere after days of frantic search.

In a statement released on his official page, Nana Sechere said “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

After the confirmation, Chelsea Football Club said its thoughts are with the family of Atsu.

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2023

Newcastle described Christian Atsu as ‘talented player’ and ‘special person’ as they mourned his death.

We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023

Bournemouth took a leaf from Chelsea’s post and mourned the passing of the footballer who was born in 1992.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Christian Atsu. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this awful time. pic.twitter.com/FxIou7m0Cj — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 18, 2023

Everton was also not left out in mourning with the family of Christian Atsu.

We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives. pic.twitter.com/W3mWlMcAuf — Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2023

The last football club Atsu signed for, Hatayaspor confirmed that the burial of the former Ghanaian icon will be held in his hometown in Ghana and went on to say nothing can describe their sadness.