The Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, visited the CMB Market Sunday afternoon to assess the damage caused by a fire that broke out earlier that morning.

The fire, which started around 5:00 AM, destroyed several shops in the market. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings spoke to some of the affected traders and promised to help them get back on their feet.

“I am very saddened by this incident,” Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings said, adding “It is devastating to see so many businesses destroyed. I want to assure the affected traders that I will do everything I can to help them get back on their feet.”

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service are still working to clear the debris from the fire site.