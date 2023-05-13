Former Deputy Minister for Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has been re-elected parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese constituency for the 2024 elections.

He was re-elected at the just-ended NDC primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

This is the second time in a row he has been elected to lead the NDC as its parliamentary candidate in the same constituency.

The former Deputy Minister polled 830 while his contender, Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse garnered 571 votes.

Though he won the party’s 2019 parliamentary contest, he lost in the 2020 general elections.