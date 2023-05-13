The incumbent Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams has been re-elected as the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency for the 2024 general elections.

The former National Organiser of the NDC won by 11 votes margin.

While Kofi Adams swept 441 votes in Saturday’s primaries, his main contender, Babs Adamu polled 430.

Kofi Adams won the parliamentary primaries of the NDC in 2019 to contest in the 2020 general elections.

He managed to unseat then-incumbent MP, Daniel Kosi Ashaimah with 388 votes.

He retained his seat in December 2020 general elections with 18,528 votes representing 71.84% against his closest contender Lawrence Kwami Aziale of the New Patriotic Party who had 6,843 votes representing 26.5%