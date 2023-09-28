The South African government has announced that Ghana has been added to the E Visa list.

This means that Ghanaian citizens seeking to travel to South Africa can now apply for visas online, without having to visit the South African High Commission in Accra.

This was announced in a statement issued by the South African High Commission to Ghana today, September 28, 2023.

“The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa wishes to inform that Ghana has been added by the Government of the Republic of South Africa on the E Visa list, which means that Ghanaian Nationals can apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the High Commission.”

“The information is available on the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa. Ghanaians are urged to visit the following website www.dha.gov.za to obtain more information,” the High Commission added.

The High Commission however noted that the normal requirements such as passport details, a letter of invitation/proof of accommodation and a bank statement would be verified on arrival at the point of entry.