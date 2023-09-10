World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on September 10th each year, serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to take action to prevent suicide. Suicide is a global public health issue, and by understanding the steps to preventing it and recognizing the signs of suicidal tendencies, we can play a crucial role in saving lives.

1. Promote Open Conversations: The first step in suicide prevention is breaking the silence surrounding mental health. Encourage open and non-judgmental conversations about mental well-being. Let those around you know that it’s okay to talk about their feelings and struggles.

2. Raise Awareness: Educate yourself and others about the signs of suicidal tendencies. Familiarize yourself with common risk factors such as depression, substance abuse, and previous suicide attempts. Awareness is the first line of defense.

3. Be a Supportive Listener: Sometimes, all someone needs are someone to listen. If someone confides in you about their struggles, be a supportive and empathetic listener. Show that you care and are there to help.

4. Offer Professional Help: While support from friends and family is crucial, it’s essential to encourage professional help when needed. Suggest therapy, counseling, or psychiatric evaluation for individuals who show signs of severe distress or suicidal thoughts.

5. Remove Access to Means: Reducing access to lethal means is an effective preventive measure. If someone you know is at risk, help them secure firearms, medications, or other potential tools for self-harm.

6. Stay Connected: Maintain regular contact with individuals who may be at risk, especially during difficult times. Isolation can exacerbate feelings of despair, so make an effort to stay connected with them.

7. Watch for Warning Signs: Recognizing the signs of suicidal tendencies is crucial. These may include expressing a desire to die, sudden mood changes, giving away belongings, or withdrawing from social activities. Take any such signs seriously.

8. Know Emergency Resources: Familiarize yourself with local and national crisis helplines and resources. In Ghana, the National Suicide Prevention Helpline is

0800 678678.

9. Be Proactive: If you suspect someone is in immediate danger, don’t hesitate to Call emergency services. Your swift action could save a life.

Conclusion: World Suicide Prevention Day reminds us of our collective responsibility to prevent suicide. By promoting open conversations, raising awareness, offering support, and recognizing warning signs, we can make a difference in someone’s life.

Let us work together to create a world where mental health is prioritized, and no one feels alone in their struggles.

The writer is David Kwaku Saforo Sakyi, a broadcast journalist and radio presenter.