Campaign manager for the ‘Bawumia for President Campaign Team’, Sammi Awuku, has disclosed that the team targetted 70% votes for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during the New Patriotic Party’s August 26 super delegates conference.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15 percent of the votes.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s The Point of View program, Mr. Awuku said: “I am going to be very honest with you, we were expecting to get 70 percent of the votes based on all our polling and profiling ahead of August 26. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get that, but we had 68.1 percent and so for us as a campaign team, we spent the last six days doing a review, region by region, and so far we have done fifteen out of the sixteen regions,” he told Bernard Avle.

Mr. Awuku also disagreed with claims that the Vice President won the super delegates poll because most of the delegates were government appointees, which gave him an upper hand.

“People may not have necessarily done the analysis of the voting bloc. So, when they look at the super delegates, the first thing that comes to mind is that these people are all government appointees. And that is a very false analysis. And if you proceed on that tangent, the likelihood that you will be making some projections and getting them wrongly is there. Because if you take the 929 people who voted on August 26, out of the number, the biggest voting bloc is the constituency chairmen, with 276. We are also talking about 272 regional executives, then 137 MPs, then 17 national officers, and also the diaspora representation of 81,” he added.