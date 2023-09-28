Three persons suspected to have breached data protection laws have been arrested by a joint team operation led by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) and the Ghana Police Service.

The arrests were made on Thursday, September 28, as part of the DPC’s ongoing enforcement operations to crack down on businesses and institutions that are collecting and using personal data without authorization.

The suspects were picked up from various institutions, including Care Flight Ghana, the Morning Star School, and Embassy Gardens.

The DPC is an independent statutory body established under the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843) to protect the privacy of individuals and personal data by regulating the processing of personal information.

The Commission provides for the process to obtain, hold, use, or disclose personal information and for other related issues bordering on the protection of personal data.