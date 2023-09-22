The Ministry of National Security has debunked claims by the convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Mr Barker-Vormawor, that he was offered money and appointments by officials of the Ministry to stop leading protests.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 22, 2023, the Ministry said that some key members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government met Mr Barker-Vormawor in 2021, but at no point was an offer of money made to him to persuade him to give up his activism.

The Ministry also denied Mr Barker-Vormawor’s claim that the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, threatened to ensure he and members of his group were arrested if they continued with their protests.

Below is the Ministry’s statement.

This Ministry has taken notice of allegations made, in a viral post, by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a purported offer of $1,000,000.00 made to him by the Minister for National Security to compel him to cease his “activism”.

While it is acknowledged that the Ministers for National Security, and Finance, and other relevant stakeholders, in 2021, engaged the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement to listen to their concerns, it must be stated emphatically that no offer of money or appointment was made to persuade the group to end its “activism”.

The allegations made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians.

This Ministry, therefore, challenges him to produce the alleged recording of the said inducement. Meanwhile, the general public is urged to ignore the allegations and treat them with the utmost contempt they deserve.