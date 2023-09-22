Parts of Accra again saw large swamps of running water on roads following almost an hour of downpour on Friday.

Areas like the Tema Motorway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, North Kaneshie, Alajo, Adabraka, Accra Central, Tema, Tema station-Accra, Osu, and others were all heavily affected after close to an hour of rainfall.

The water left many houses and cars submerged and drains carrying running water were overflown, while some potholes on roads were enlarged and deepened.

Videos and comments about the situation and its attending impacts went viral on social media, with many users calling on the government to initiate measures to address the age-old problem.

Meanwhile, several traders and residents of Avenor and its adjoining communities in Accra have bemoaned the devastating impact of the recent floods on their businesses.

The recurring situation, which has left many houses and cars submerged, is largely attributed to the underflow of the Odaw River due to pollution with garbage, plastics, and human excreta.

In an interview with Citi News, the affected residents called on relevant authorities to promptly address the situation.