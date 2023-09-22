The Police Service has met with some leaders of the Democracy Hub group to address concerns regarding the nature of their planned demonstration at the Jubilee House.

In a statement issued on Friday, the police said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and that the leaders of the group assured the police that they would hold a discussion with their members to come to a possible compromise as to the venue of the demonstration and revert to the police.

The leaders also assured the police that they would talk to their members to leave the streets while awaiting either a compromise decision between the police and the demonstrators on an alternative venue or the determination of the matter by the court.

“The leaders also assured the Police that they would talk to their members to leave the streets while awaiting either a compromise decision between the Police and the demonstrators on an alternative venue or the determination of the matter by the court,” the statement added.

The police also stated that it was established at the meeting that there was no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators according to police records. As such, it said anyone with evidence to the contrary should provide it for investigation.

The police concluded by stating that they are dedicated to fostering a democratic environment where citizens’ rights are upheld while maintaining the security and stability of the nation.