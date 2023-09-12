The Weija-Kasoa road, a major highway connecting Accra to the Kasoa township, was heavily flooded on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after a heavy downpour.

The flood caused extensive traffic congestion and made it difficult for commuters to travel to and from Kasoa.

The section between the Westhills Mall and Old Barrier was completely cut off. The floodwaters submerged large sections of the road, making it impassable to vehicles.

Many commuters were stranded on both sides of the road, waiting for the floodwaters to recede.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of a five-year-old pupil suspected to have been swept away by the floodwaters was found in an open drain at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi, Ashanti regional capital hours after the rain.

The incident occurred as schoolchildren were making their way home from school.

The young victim, identified through her school uniform as a student of Utopia International School in the Old Tafo Municipality, was found by concerned residents who then initiated efforts to trace her identity.

The Assembly Member for the Moshie Zongo Member Electoral area, Emmanuel Nti Kyei told Citi News that the victim’s family has been notified about the heartbreaking discovery.

The police have since conveyed the body to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.