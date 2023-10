The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested a total of 16 people for invading the studio of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the GPS, the arrest follows a complaint made by the Despite Media Group and Ministry of Information that certain people had invaded the studios of UTV.

The Police said it then proceeded to the scene and arrested the 16 persons in connection with the incident.

These persons are currently at the Police Station assisting in investigations.