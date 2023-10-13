A 13-member inter-ministerial committee has been established to coordinate government’s response to victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

Thousands of residents in the Volta Region have been rendered homeless after their homes were flooded because of the spillage of water from the Akosombo dam.

Chaired by the Chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the other members of the committee include the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of Local Government, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.

Other members are Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye; Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Environment, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie; Minister for Sanitation, Freda Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor and the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

This was announced in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Information on Friday, October 13, 2023.

