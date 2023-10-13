A journalist of Citi TV and Citi FM, Akosua Otchere, was on Friday, October 13, 2023, attacked while covering the vetting of the parliamentary candidate hopefuls of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency in Accra.

Ms. Otchere was attacked by some NDC thugs, who twisted her hand and snatched her phone.

This happened when members of one of the candidates’ camps destroyed party property, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

Our journalist @Iam_aJournalist was assaulted at the NDC's Greater Accra Regional Office at South La during the vetting of some parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency. She is currently safe and receiving treatment. — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) October 13, 2023



The chaos occurred at the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional office in South La, where three individuals—Nii Okai Laryea, Kotey Ashie, and Michael Nii Yarboi Annang—were facing the committee in the hope of succeeding the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who is not seeking re-election.

The Odododiodio Constituency was unable to participate in the February 2023 vetting exercise due to outstanding issues that the party needed to resolve.

Friday’s vetting was to determine the fate of the three aspirants for the party’s parliamentary primary, which is slated for Tuesday, October 31, 2023.