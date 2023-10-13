A soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment in Accra on Friday allegedly committed suicide.

Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson’s lifeless body was found hanging on an electrical cable in the Unit’s guard room.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) made this known in a statement issued on Friday, October 13, 2023.

According to GAF, “Preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier who was under investigations for several cases of fraud was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defence Civilian Staff.”

“A team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations.”

GAF said the body of the deceased soldier had been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

“GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier,” it added.

