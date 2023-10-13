Ghana and South Africa will from November 1, 2023, begin the implementation of a 90-day visa waiver regime agreed by both countries.

This development is benefit holders of ordinary passports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said this in a statement issued on Friday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.”

“The agreement takes effect from 1st November 2023,” the Ministry indicated.

It said that travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work.