A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Ashaiman has maintained plans to protest over the deplorable nature of roads within the town.

The protest scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, was sparked by several unsuccessful attempts to get the roads fixed by the relevant authorities.

Speaking to Citi News, the assemblyman for the Nii Komieteh Electoral area, Freeman Tsekpo, lamented the dire impact of the situation on economic activities in the Municipality.

Mr. Tsekpo indicated that they have been promised so many times and can no longer hold on to those promises.

“The assembly members went into negotiations with the Regional Minister, and he promised us that he was going to facilitate the construction of sixteen kilometers of roads in Ashaiman, but this has not happened. After that, the chief of Ashaiman, the Ashaiman MP, the Ashaiman NDC chairman, and some other people attempted to demonstrate and that again ended up in the office of the Regional Minister and another promise was made to fix Ashaiman roads, but that has not been done,” he said.