The Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana, is fuming over the poor work done on the collapsed Doli bridge in the Savannah Region.

In his view, the reconstructed bridge is a death trap and must urgently be redone.

The bridge, which links the Upper West Region and the southern part of Ghana, was washed away by heavy rain on September 17, 2023.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, visited the broken bridge on September 19 and assured the public that it would be repaired within a week.

The bridge was temporarily opened on September 29, but Sulemana says the work was done hastily and does not meet safety standards.

“We need to appreciate and thank the minister and his people,” he said. “But we still need to draw attention to the fact that the work is still not yet done. The bridge has gone down, and that is a threat to commuters, vehicles, and human lives,” he told journalists after inspecting work done on the bridge.