The Chief Executive Officer of the Kufuor Foundation, Professor Agyemang Baffour Duah, has emphasized the important role that the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, played in the success of former president, John Agyekum Kufuor’s eight-year rule.

He remarked that the former First Lady effortlessly supported her husband spiritually and morally throughout his years of serving as Ghana’s president.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, hosted by Bernard Avle, the CEO of the Kufuor Foundation described Madam Theresa Kufuor as the “coolest” First Lady in the country.

“If you put her in the context of first ladies, most people might think she was the coolest first lady in terms of not needlessly making pronouncements or interfering in the work of her husband. She provided the spiritual and moral support that the man needed to perform as a president. In this respect, I think she was quite pivotal in the success of former President J.A Kufuor when he was in office. Madam Theresa became a bulwark to the former president’s stay in office. She provided the support a president will need to be able to fulfil his mandate. And I think she did it very well. Her demeanour was one of grace and respect, very calm but quite alert to her role as first lady,” Professor Baffour Duah eulogized.

He indicated that the former late first lady catered for her family while the former president executed his 8-year mandate in office.

Professor Baffour Duah dispelled claims that Madam Theresa was an “unwilling” first lady.

“People who followed Madam Kufuor during those eight years that she was the first lady of our Republic, there were some interesting observations that we learned. As you can tell, she was very cool, very reserved, and very serious in terms of her looks and all. There were some observations made by some people who thought that perhaps she was an unwilling first lady. But that was not the case at all. If you read the autobiography of former President Kufuor, we discovered that Madam Theresa Kufuor was a pillar in the long life of former President Kufuor.”

“The President had a long journey to attain his ambition of becoming the president, and during that long journey, it was Theresa who stayed home to ensure that the five children they had were catered for and were given a home. In that respect, she was more of a mother in the house, ensuring the well-being of her five children. As a former president, Kufuor was journeying through the years he took to become president.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast from October 2, 2023, to Sunday, October 8, 2023, in honour of Mrs Theresa Kufuor who died on October 1.