The Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that the transfer of votes and replacement of lost and defaced ID cards will begin today, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chair in Charge of Corporate Services at the EC, urged the public to take advantage of the window to either transfer their vote or replace their lost ID cards.

“The transfers begin on Tuesday, and we are doing the transfers from October 3 to October 9, which is seven days. So, for anyone who wants to transfer to a district, this is the time to do it. And on Tuesday too, we are doing the replacement of ID cards. So if your ID card is defaced or missing, just go to the district offices. There is a shortcode for you to use to pay your money, and once you pay, you go to any district office and the ID card will be replaced for you.”

“For the replacement of the cards, we have not announced an end date yet. It is only the transfers which are ending on October 9, including Saturdays and Sundays. But for the card replacements, if you go to any of our district offices from Monday to Friday, they should be able to replace it for you once you have evidence of payment.”

The EC in a statement urged applicants who wish to replace their ID cards to do so by dialing Dial *222*1067# and follow the prompts.

Below is the EC’s statement.