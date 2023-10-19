Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed the country’s need for long-term solutions to deal with the aftermath of the Akosombo dam spillage.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

Dr. Bawumia, who visited the affected communities in the North, Central, and South Tongu districts on Wednesday, said a permanent solution would be needed to prevent such occurrences.

“But we need to look for long-term solutions to this flooding,” he said. “Because it will happen this year, we can deal with it now. But what of next year? Because climate change appears to be taking hold.

“A few years ago, we were all worried about the water levels of the Volta Dam because it was too low. Now, we are all worried that it is too high. We need to look for engineering solutions to the spillage of water out of the Volta dam.”

After touring some of the flood-affected areas, Dr. Bawumia further assured that government would do everything possible to assist the affected areas and people and continue to provide relief and restore the livelihoods of those affected.