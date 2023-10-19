President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says that the majority of beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) program who were under the Grow Food module have all secured employment as Agric Extension Officers at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

According to him, NABCO which was no longer in existence trained several beneficiaries who could fit anywhere.

The President was speaking at a roundtable discussion on the need for more youth to be involved in agriculture in Accra on Wednesday.

He stressed that the initiative had been beneficial to an enormous number of the youth, and that the notion of the program not benefiting anyone should be erased.

“The NABCO, all those who are in the Grow food module, the overwhelming majority of them are now extension officers within the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.”

“And therefore the idea that these human resource is being ignored is inaccurate,” he stated.

After the NABCo programme ended, its beneficiaries consistently put pressure on government to pay their allowances which they claimed had been in arrears for almost ten months.