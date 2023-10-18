Financial institution, Bayport Savings and Loans Plc. has organized financial literacy and career guidance workshops for students of Konongo Odumase Senior High School and Oda Senior High School, all in the Eastern Region.

The initiative formed part of the company’s 20th anniversary CSR projects aimed at advancing financial inclusion and encouraging the right career decisions amongst the youth, especially school children.

Over 3,000 students were educated on budget and financial planning as well as the need to embrace good savings culture to become financially empowered individuals in future.

There was also a career guidance session, led by the Founder and Lead Coach of Virtual Career Office, Ms. Akua Ampah, where students were groomed on self-identity and counseled on how to choose careers that align with their skills and passion.

“As a financial services provider, we are keen on financial literacy as an ESG initiative; this is something we do for our customers on monthly basis,” according to Bayport’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Allen Jubin

He added: “In our anniversary year, we decided to take it a notch higher to by holding career guidance and financial literacy sessions in selected senior high schools. By this, we seek to cultivate strong savings culture among the youth, especially students, in line with our financial inclusion strategy.”

Bayport also presented a projector and screen to support learning activities in each of the beneficiary schools.