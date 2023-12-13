The leading financial services provider, Bayport Savings and Loans Plc, concluded activities marking its 20th anniversary with a dinner and awards ceremony to celebrate customers and partners and to reward some long-serving staff. The colorful ceremony took place over the weekend in Accra.

The event also served as an occasion to reflect on the company’s legacy of delivering seamless payroll lending services to government workers and offering comprehensive savings and investment solutions nationwide. Bayport Savings and Loans CEO, Mr. Akwasi Aboagye, in his brief address to shareholders and partners, indicated that the sustained growth of the company has been achieved on the back of strong corporate values that focus on transparency, integrity, customer service, risk management, and ethics throughout its evolution and digital transition.

The CEO of Bayport Financial Services, Africa, Ms. Nothando Ndebele, in her brief remarks, applauded the leadership, staff, and partners of the company for steering the growth of the business in a rather uncertain financial environment. A founding member of the company, Mr. Kwame Pianim, shared his excitement and optimism about the continual growth of the company over the past two decades, saying, “It’s very refreshing and rewarding when you are part of something that succeeds. I wish you 20 more years of success.”

Bayport marked its 20th-anniversary celebrations with several community impact activities, including financial literacy workshops in selected senior high schools across the country. The company also donated 200 dual desks to the Bolgatanga Model Preparatory Primary School in the Upper East Region and Nsein Methodist Primary School in the Western Region as part of efforts to promote conducive learning in both schools.

The staff of the company also embarked on voluntary humanitarian initiatives to support underprivileged children of the Haven of Hope Foundation at Medie, Nsawam, and the Nectar Foundation at Krobo Odumase, all in the Eastern Region. They donated 30 laptops and essential supplies to both institutions, while Joshua Doku Korley, a student of the Nectar Foundation, received a full Bayport scholarship covering his four-year tertiary education in technology.

Some long-serving staff who have worked for the company for between 15 to 20 years respectively were duly recognized and rewarded for their commitment and contributions to the growth of the business over the past two decades.

Bayport’s mission is to facilitate the dreams of ordinary Ghanaians, and it has grown significantly since its foundation in 2003. The company serves over 180,000 customers across the country, providing funds for various life needs, such as education and healthcare. The company is highlighted as Ghana’s leading government employee payroll lender with over a 20 percent market share.”