Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah has confronted private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu over his commentary on the ongoing investigations against her by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The outspoken lawyer has consistently backed the OSP on its decision to investigate Dapaah, seize monies found in her home, and freeze her bank accounts on suspicion that they were tainted properties.

However, the former minister, who seems to be affected by the remarks, accused Martin Kpebu of unfair commentary.

This happened on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, after the High Court heard arguments for the abridgement of time for the hearing of the confirmation of the freezing and seizure orders.

Martin Kpebu was in court to represent his client in a separate case in Financial Court 2, where proceedings for the Cecilia Dapaah case were held.

The lawyer however explained that his commentary has been strictly based on the facts of the case that are available to the public.