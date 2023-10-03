Jennifer, the daughter of a charcoal seller in La, Accra, had always dreamed of attending one of the best schools in Ghana, but she never thought she would be able to study at the Ghana International School (GIS).

Due to her family’s financial situation, it would have been impossible to afford GIS, a school reserved for children from very affluent homes.

But everything changed when Umaru Sanda Amadu, host of Eyewitness News on Citi FM and Face to Face on Citi TV, interviewed Jennifer. In the interview, she shared her story and how she was struggling to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Umaru Sanda Amadu didn’t realize it at the time, but his interview would be the catalyst for an extraordinary transformation in Jennifer’s life.

The interview struck the owner of Soul Clinic International School in Cantonment, who watched it from her home. She was touched by Jennifer’s determination and resilience, and she reached out to offer her a full scholarship.

Jennifer was immediately moved from the public school in La to Soul Clinic, where she graduated with O Levels. However, Soul Clinic doesn’t offer A Levels, and Jennifer needed to move forward in her education.

Umaru Sanda Amadu once again put out an interview and a post on his Facebook page to find help for Jennifer. The CEO of GIS, Dr. Mary Ashun, saw the interview and was inspired by Jennifer’s story.

She reached out and offered Jennifer a full scholarship to GIS, as well as accommodation in the school’s apartments.

On Sunday, October 1, Umaru Sanda accompanied Jennifer to GIS, where she will begin her A-level studies.

In the end, it was a network of compassionate souls who joined hands to shape Jennifer’s future. Their kindness and generosity served as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to her dreams.

Jennifer’s story is a testament to the power of community, resilience, and the unwavering belief that education can change lives.

As Jennifer embarked on her new adventure at GIS, she carried with her not only her dreams but also the hopes and aspirations of those who had rallied behind her.

It was a reminder that, in the face of adversity, the human spirit can soar to remarkable heights when given the chance.