Founder of the New Force Movement and Ghanaian Entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has expressed dismay at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

According to him, Shalimar’s deportation was unprofessionally done. He added that he could not witness the departure of Shalimar due to the manner in which it was conducted.

The spokesperson of “The New Force,” Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi, was arrested by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) on December 4, 2023. Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi, following her arrest, was granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 and was deported.

The GIS, in a statement on December 19, 2023, explained that Ms. Abbuisi obtained a student permit through fraudulent misrepresentation.

However, in an interview on TV3 on Thursday, January 11, Cheddar disclosed that Shalimar had been in the country for 3 years, working with GHOne TV and also as a model, with all her documents valid. Hence, the claim by GIS was untrue.

According to him, despite GIS’s legal action, they could not provide evidence of the said fraudulent document.

“The Ghana Immigration Service could not provide the forged documents of Shalimar Abbisusi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shalimar was later interrogated by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) about the ” New Force Movement”.

He added that although there was no charge, the GIS and NIB treated Shalimar poorly.

“The way the whole thing happened, first they called her, and second, we sent a lawyer there but when we sent the lawyer, the lawyer said they wanted her herself. When she went, that was it. We never saw her for seven days. no change of clothes, nothing. Kept her in a black room with mosquitoes”.

According to him, Shalimar was even denied her property and was deported.

