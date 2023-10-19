The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has urged the government to declare a state of emergency in areas affected by the Akosombo dam spillage, warning that the consequences for education could be dire.

GNAT General Secretary Thomas Musah said students displaced by the floods may be forced into child labour and other harmful activities, and that some girls may become pregnant.

“When we are in times of difficulties we use the schools rather for such purposes,” Mr. Musah said, adding “What it then means is that teaching and learning will come to a standstill so long as this particular situation does not go. So we are putting the children in there into child labour.

“Once they go in there they won’t come back. And by the time we come back some of the girls will become pregnant and all that. The consequences on education, we might not be able to handle.”

GNAT has called on the government to provide immediate support to displaced students, including temporary shelters, food, and access to education.

The Akosombo dam spillage has displaced thousands of people in Ghana, including many students. The floods have also damaged or destroyed schools and other educational infrastructure.

The government has said that it is working to provide support to those affected by the floods, but GNAT has warned that more needs to be done to protect the education of displaced students.