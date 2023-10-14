The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against the use of DIABOOST, an unregistered product that is being purported to cure diabetes and normalize blood sugar levels on social media.

In a statement issued on Friday, the authority debunked such claims and underscored that the product had been labelled as a food supplement and not a medication.

“These claims are false. The product is in fact labelled as a food supplement, not a medication and thus cannot be used in the treatment of diabetes,” the FDA stated, adding that “DIABOOST is not registered by the FDA. For this reason, its efficacy, quality, and most importantly, safety for diabetics cannot be guaranteed by the Authority.”

The FDA has therefore advised all diabetics to strictly adhere to prescribed treatment by their doctors and discuss any alternative treatment with them as well to avoid any complications.

Read the full statement from the FDA here