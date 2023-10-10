The Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA) Limited will celebrate its 55th anniversary on October 21, 2023, in Koforidua, under the theme “Savings Mobilization: A Transformational Agenda for Ghana.”

The event will be graced by His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other distinguished guests include: Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance; Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations; Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank of Ghana; Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister; and Nana Kweku Boateng III, Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area. Mr. George Ombado, Executive Director of African Confederation of Cooperatives Savings and Credit Association (ACCOSCA), and other development partners will also attend the event.

The Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA) Limited is the umbrella body of credit unions in Ghana.

It was founded in 1968 and is affiliated with the African Confederation of Co-operative Savings and Credit Association and the World Council of Credit Unions.

CUA supervises credit unions by promoting, educating, organizing, and supporting the credit union movement nationally and internationally. It also provides advocacy and support to its members.

The 55th-anniversary celebration is an opportunity for CUA to reflect on its achievements and contributions to the development of the credit union movement in Ghana.

It is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits of credit union membership and to promote savings mobilization.

The event will be held at the ICGC – Jesus Temple, Koforidua, on October 21, 2023.

As part of the activities outlined was the launch of the 55th Anniversary at the just-ended Credit Union Innovation Forum which took place at the Credit Union’s Training Center (CUTRAC).