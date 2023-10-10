The final funeral rites of the late National Democratic Congress starwalt, Dr Hanny-Sherry Naa Sackley Ayittey, will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The ceremony will take place at the forecourt of the State House after which a private burial will be held.

A thanksgiving service will also take place on Sunday, November 12, at the Royal House Chapel in Accra at 9 a.m.

Prior to that, there will be a night of tributes, hymns, and song ministration held in her honour at the headquarters of the NDC in Accra on November 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.

The former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development passed away on Saturday, July 22, aged 75.

Profile

Hanny Sherry Ayittey (8 February 1948 – 22 July 2023) was a Ghanaian biochemist, politician and women’s activist.

She was a Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development. She was the Minister for Health from February 2013 to June 2014. She was the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology from 2009 to 2012.

Ayittey was born on 8 February 1948. After graduating from Labone Secondary School in Accra as a member of the 1965–1967 year group. She attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, then the University of Science and Technology (UST), and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Master of Science in industrial microbiology.

She was also a fellow of American universities of management, namely, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. Ayittey was involved in non-governmental organisation activities in Ghana. In February 2013, she attended a leadership programme at Harvard University.

Ayittey served as the managing director of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) Distilleries. She served on several management boards in Ghana including the Ghana Water and Sewerage Corporation now Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ghana Forestry Commission, National Population Council and Ghana Export Promotion Council.

Ayittey was Ghana’s lead delegation to Conference of Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and United Nations Convention on Biodiversity among others.

Ayitey was an attendant of the International Conference for Women in Beijing, China and the Africa Global Initiative Conference, Tokyo, Japan. She was also a fellow of the Institute of Directors, United Kingdom, and a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

Click here for Sherry Ayittey’s obituary