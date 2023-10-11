The Ministry of Finance is encouraging Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and all assembly staff members to adopt and actively implement cost-effective strategies to improve the efficiency of delivering essential services to citizens.

The Ministry made this statement during the Greater Accra regional coordinating council budget hearings on the 2024-2027 composite budget of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, Director-General of the Internal Audit Service at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, emphasized that MMDAs should take the lead in enhancing revenue collection.

“They should ensure that once the General Assembly approves the by-laws and rate imposts, they are officially published to establish the necessary legal framework for enforcing compliance and pursuing legal action against defaulters.”

“There is a need to work together and implement strategies for activities in the revenue improvement action plan of the restricted MMDAs. The revenue improvement action plan serves as a valuable tool, and its successful implementation has the potential to significantly enhance revenue mobilization for our respective assemblies. Therefore, our assemblies need to explore innovative strategies and corresponding activities that will aid us in attaining our shared objectives.”

“MMDCEs should take the lead in enhancing the initiative for improved revenue mobilization. They must ensure that once the General Assembly approves by-laws and rate imposts, they are presented to provide the necessary legal foundation to enforce full compliance against defaulters,” the Director-General of Internal Audit Service at the Finance Ministry underscored.