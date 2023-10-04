On 29th September, Vodafone Ghana hosted its Business Runway event at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. Under the theme “Good to Great with Vodafone: Innovate, Comply, and Expand,” the gathering brought together some of Ghana’s top SME leaders, partners, and stakeholders. The event aimed to equip SMEs with strategies to navigate the challenging business landscape and achieve sustainable growth.

Throughout September, Vodafone has been at the forefront of championing the cause of SMEs. Through various digital platforms, the company has shared invaluable insights on the essential elements SMEs need to grow sustainably and profitably. This culminated in the Vodafone Business Runway, a platform for knowledge-sharing and networking for the small business community.

Vodafone’s CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai, graced the event, accompanied by Vodafone’s Senior Management Team and representatives from Telecel, Vodafone Ghana’s major shareholder. During the event, a line-up of industry experts took to the stage to share their expertise. Ama Bawuah, Board Chair of Access Bank, enlightened attendees on “Structuring Your Business for Success.” Charlotte Amankwah, Director of Commercial Business Banking at Ecobank Ghana, delved into “Accessing Sustainable Finance.” Andrew Ackah, CEO of Dentsu Ghana, explored the nuances of “Building Innovative Brands,” while Dr Abdallah Ali-Nakyea, Managing Partner at Ali-Nakyea & Associates, spoke on “Navigating the Tax Maze.”

In her keynote address, Patricia Obo-Nai acknowledged the external economic challenges SMEs currently face. “This year’s theme reflects the prevailing economic headwinds, marked by high inflation, escalating borrowing costs, and augmented taxes and customs duties,” she remarked. She passionately urged SMEs to rise above these challenges, harnessing innovation, funding, and compliance to achieve greatness.

The event, attended by a diverse audience both in-person at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and virtually via online platforms, received positive feedback. Attendees lauded the insightful presentations and the opportunity to engage with industry experts.

Tawa Bolarin, Director of the Enterprise Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, echoed this sentiment in her closing remarks. Highlighting Vodafone’s steadfast commitment to SMEs, she remarked, “The journey of an SME is challenging, but with the right support and tools, the rewards are immense. Vodafone Ghana pledges its unwavering support to SMEs in their quest for growth.” She further urged SMEs to engage actively with Vodafone, leveraging the multiple tools and services on offer to transition from good to great.

One of many such tools SMEs have access to throughout SME Month and beyond is Vodafone Ghana’s ‘One Business’. It offers a holistic communication solution that includes website solutions, fibre broadband, and mobile data. Additionally, it provides free calls within the company and to other networks. Customers who signed up for the service in September enjoyed a 50% discount on installation.

The Vodafone Business Runway event stands as a testament to Vodafone Ghana’s unwavering commitment to the SME sector. Through knowledge-sharing, networking, and innovative solutions, Vodafone continues to empower businesses to achieve their fullest potential.