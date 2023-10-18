A fuel tanker Tuesday evening overturned on the Tema Motorway. Fortunately, all passengers and the driver on board were rescued unharmed.

The tanker caused fuel to spread across the road. The incident occurred precisely at 10:00 p.m. and the Ghana National Fire Service promptly responded, arriving at 10:30 p.m.

ADO1 Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service’s Public Relations Department told Citi News that “they successfully offloaded the fuel to prevent a potential fire outbreak.”

“So quickly our men had to do their best to block off the area so there would be no spillage onto the street and then make sure that the tanker was away from danger, they were able to get another tanker to offload the content of the diesel successfully to prevent a potential fire outbreak,” he added.